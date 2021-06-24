751 Unmarked Graves Were Found At A Former Boarding School For Indigenous Children
Published
The brutal discovery comes less than a month after a mass grave containing the bodies of 215 Indigenous children was found at another...Full Article
Cowessess First Nation announces discovery of up to 751 unmarked graves on former Marieval Indian Residential School grounds.
A First Nation in southern Saskatchewan said today that it has discovered hundreds of unmarked graves at the site of another former..