Police: Man who shot Colorado gunman was killed by officer
Published
DENVER (AP) — Johnny Hurley was hailed by police as a hero for shooting and killing a gunman they say had killed one officer and...Full Article
Published
DENVER (AP) — Johnny Hurley was hailed by police as a hero for shooting and killing a gunman they say had killed one officer and...Full Article
Arvada police released a statement and timeline Friday afternoon of the events Monday in which they confirmed Hurley shot Ronald..
The sources say Johnny Hurley ran out of a store in Arvada on Monday and shot the gunman, then was struck by a responding officer...