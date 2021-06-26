Man suspected of shooting Daytona Beach officer taken into custody
Published
The man suspected of shooting Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor in the head has been taken into custody, police said.Full Article
Published
The man suspected of shooting Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor in the head has been taken into custody, police said.Full Article
Police are looking for Othal Wallace.
The hunt for the "armed and dangerous" Florida man accused of shooting a police officer continued Thursday as the critically..