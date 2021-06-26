First cruise from a US port in more than 15 months has set sail
Published
More than 15 months after the pandemic halted the industry, the first big cruise ship has set sail out of a US port, Saturday. Celebrity...Full Article
Published
More than 15 months after the pandemic halted the industry, the first big cruise ship has set sail out of a US port, Saturday. Celebrity...Full Article
The first cruise ship is set sail from a U.S. port since the CDC brought the industry to a halt more than 15 months ago with a..
Royal Caribbean subsidiary Celebrity Cruises is set to have the first cruise ship to sail from an American port with paying..