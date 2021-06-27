Decoding Humans’ Survival From Coronaviruses

An international team of researchers co-led by the University of Adelaide and the University of Arizona has analysed the genomes of more than 2,500 modern humans from 26 worldwide populations, to better understand how humans have adapted to historical coronavirus outbreaks.
In a paper published in Current Biology, the...
