Philippine military plane crashes, 29 dead, 50 rescued
Published
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine air force C-130 aircraft carrying combat troops crashed in a southern province while landing...Full Article
Published
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine air force C-130 aircraft carrying combat troops crashed in a southern province while landing...Full Article
Philippine military aircraft carrying troops crashed in a southern province on Sunday (July 4) after missing the runway.
A military plane carrying at least 85 people crashed in the southern Philippines on Sunday. So far 40 people have been rescued from..