Angelique Kerber blasts past Coco Gauff and into Wimbledon quarter-final
Published
Angelique Kerber, the 2018 Wimbledon champion, defeated Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-4 to enter the quarter-finals and maintain her remarkable...Full Article
Published
Angelique Kerber, the 2018 Wimbledon champion, defeated Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-4 to enter the quarter-finals and maintain her remarkable...Full Article
On the tournament’s last Manic Monday, the top-seeded Ashleigh Barty advanced, as did the 2018 winner, Angelique Kerber, who..
Angelique Kerber beat 17-year-old Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-4 on Monday, ending the American teenager's Wimbledon run in the fourth round.