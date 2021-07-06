Didi and Other U.S.-Listed Chinese Tech Companies Tumble Amid Beijing Crackdown
Didi Global stock fell 25% after Beijing’s Cyberspace Administration ordered app stores to remove the ride-hailing giant’s services from...Full Article
By Cornelia Meyer*
In a move that is about state control over corporations and data, the Chinese government last week..
Beijing (AFP) July 5, 2021
Beijing on Monday widened its crackdown on its embattled technology sector Monday by..