Man bitten by python in the toilet after it escapes from neighbor's home
In Austria, a man was bitten by a python while on the toilet in his home. The reptile had escaped from his neighbor's home.
Man bitten by neighbor's escaped pet python while on toilet, cops say
An Austrian man was bitten by his neighbour's escaped python while on the toilet at his own home.