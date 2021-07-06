Trudeau Appoints Canada’s First Indigenous Governor General
Published
The appointment of Mary Simon, a former ambassador, comes as Canada grapples with the discovery of hundreds unmarked graves, mainly of Indigenous children.Full Article
Published
The appointment of Mary Simon, a former ambassador, comes as Canada grapples with the discovery of hundreds unmarked graves, mainly of Indigenous children.Full Article
An Inuk leader who has served as a Canadian diplomat has been named the country’s first Indigenous representative of the crowny..