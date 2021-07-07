Relief as Argentina reach Copa America final to give Messi another shot at glory
Lionel Messi, 34, remains in the hunt for his first senior title with Argentina after a tense penalty shootout win over Colombia on Tuesday.Full Article
The Aston Villa shot-stopper saved three penalty kicks to carry Argentina to a dream final vs. Brazil