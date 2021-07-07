Argentina-Colombia Copa America score: Emiliano Martinez penalty heroics sets up Lionel Messi-Brazil final
The Aston Villa shot-stopper saved three penalty kicks to carry Argentina to a dream final vs. BrazilFull Article
Lionel Messi hailed “phenomenon” Emiliano Martinez after the Argentina goalkeeper saved three penalties to lead La Albiceleste..
It will be Lionel Messi's Argentina against Neymar's Brazil in the Copa America final on Saturday. Argentina won its semifinal..
Lionel Messi’s Argentina will face Brazil in the Copa America final after overcoming Colombia in a dramatic penalty shoot-out..