It was only the third goal Brazil conceded in the tournament. Neymar tried hard with dribbles and passes, but the Selecao barely threatened Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. The team of coach Tite had won its previous five matches in the Copa America and scored goals in all of them.Full Article
Lionel Messi Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Messi captures elusive first international tournament title as Argentina holds off Brazil, 1-0
FOX Sports
Argentina captures first Copa America tournament win since 1993. Argentina defeated Brazil, 1-0, thanks to Ángel Di Maria’s..
-
Copa America 2021: Lionel Messi consoles friend Neymar after Argentina beat Brazil in final, Watch video
Zee News
-
Copa America 2021: It’s a dream come true, says Argentina hero Emilian Martinez
Zee News
-
Copa America: Di Maria's goal ends Argentina, Messi's wait for trophy
Khaleej Times
-
Argentina's team effort over Brazil led Lionel Messi to Copa America glory
ESPN
More coverage
Argentina defeats Brazil, wins Copa America title
Jerusalem Post
The 1-0 win was Argentinian star Lionel Messi's first Copa America title and was Argentina's first major title in 28 years
-
Tearful Neymar shares embrace with Lionel Messi as Barcelona captain wins first international trophy as Argentina overcome Brazil in Copa America final
talkSPORT
-
Brazil 0-1 Argentina: La Albiceleste and Messi end long Copa America drought
SoccerNews.com
-
Messi’s Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Indian Express
-
Copa America Final 2021: Netizens call Lionel Messi 'GOAT' as he 'finally' wins international trophy with Argentina
DNA