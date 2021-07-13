Iraqi health officials say at least 50 die in coronavirus ward fire
Published
A fire swept through a coronavirus ward in southern Iraq, killing at least 50 people and injuring dozens more, Iraqi medical officials said late Monday.Full Article
Published
A fire swept through a coronavirus ward in southern Iraq, killing at least 50 people and injuring dozens more, Iraqi medical officials said late Monday.Full Article
The officials blamed the fire in Nasiriyah on an electric short circuit. A health official in Dhi Qar province, where Nasiriyah is..