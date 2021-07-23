To reach a peace deal, Taliban say Afghan president must go
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban say they don’t want to monopolize power, but they insist there won’t be peace in Afghanistan until there is...Full Article
By Sayed Salahuddin and Saima Shabbir
The professional head of Britain’s armed forces has been working to reset ties..
By Michael Scollon*
(RFE/RL) -- The Taliban is officially considered to be a terrorist organization by Russia -- a fact..
By Bator Arsalan*
Afghanistan’s people are the real victims of war; it’s been four decades that Afghans are fighting..