Some Microsoft apps are getting a new design for Windows 11
Published
At this point, we’ve already heard plenty about what Windows 11 and the new Microsoft Store are going to bring with them. Windows 11...Full Article
Published
At this point, we’ve already heard plenty about what Windows 11 and the new Microsoft Store are going to bring with them. Windows 11...Full Article
Microsoft's preview of the upcoming Windows 11 with a revised start bar, integrated teams, new widgets, rebuild Windows Store,..