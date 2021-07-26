Pelicans smartly trade Steven Adams and Eric Bledsoe for Grizzlies’ Jonas Valanciunas
Published
This deal represents a good move for New Orleans as it provides much-needed flexibility and a better overall playerFull Article
Published
This deal represents a good move for New Orleans as it provides much-needed flexibility and a better overall playerFull Article
The Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to trade centre Jonas Valanciunas to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for centre Steven..
Four picks from the 2021 NBA Draft are also reportedly involved in the trade