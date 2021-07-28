Team USA men's basketball rebounds after loss to France, routs Iran
Team USA men's basketball bounced back in a big way Wednesday against Iran with a 120-66 win.Full Article
After having its 25-game winning streak in Olympic competition snapped Sunday versus France, the United States men's basketball..
US Men's Basketball Team Faces, First Olympic Loss, Since 2004.
