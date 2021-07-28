Britney Spears And The Legal Battle Against Her Conservator Father

Watch VideoBritney Spears and her new attorney Mathew Rosengart are moving quickly and aggressively to remove Jamie Spears, the pop star’s father, from her infamous conservatorship.
It’s not the first time the singer has petitioned against her father trying to regain the power to make her own decisions, and legal experts...
Watch VideoBritney Spears and her new attorney Mathew Rosengart are moving quickly and aggressively to remove Jamie Spears, the pop star’s father, from her infamous conservatorship.