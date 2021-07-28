What is the best option for individual water consumption if we take into account both health and environmental impacts? The answer to that question, according to a new study led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health ( ISGlobal), a centre supported by the “la Caixa” Foundation, is that, at least in the city...Full Article
Environmental Impact Of Bottled Water Up To 3,500 Times Higher Than Tap Water
Eurasia Review0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Environmental impact of bottled water up to 3,500 times higher than tap water
What is the best option for individual water consumption if we take into account both health and environmental impacts? The answer..
Science Daily