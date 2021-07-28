Environmental Impact Of Bottled Water Up To 3,500 Times Higher Than Tap Water

Environmental Impact Of Bottled Water Up To 3,500 Times Higher Than Tap Water

Eurasia Review

Published

What is the best option for individual water consumption if we take into account both health and environmental impacts? The answer to that question, according to a new study led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health ( ISGlobal), a centre supported by the “la Caixa” Foundation, is that, at least in the city...

Full Article