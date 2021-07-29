On July 9, the scientists and conservationists of Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research (Leibniz-IZW), Safari Park Dvůr Králové, Kenya Wildlife Service and Ol Pejeta Conservancy conducted the sixth successful oocyte collection at Ol Pejeta. Immediately after the oocyte retrieval, the 17 eggs – which makes it a...Full Article
BioRescue Creates Another Three Northern White Rhino Embryos, Bringing Total To 12
Eurasia Review0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Scientists create embyros to save northern white rhino
Nairobi (AFP) July 30, 2021
Scientists working to bring back the functionally extinct northern white rhino announced..
Terra Daily