BioRescue Creates Another Three Northern White Rhino Embryos, Bringing Total To 12

BioRescue Creates Another Three Northern White Rhino Embryos, Bringing Total To 12

Eurasia Review

Published

On July 9, the scientists and conservationists of Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research (Leibniz-IZW), Safari Park Dvůr Králové, Kenya Wildlife Service and Ol Pejeta Conservancy conducted the sixth successful oocyte collection at Ol Pejeta. Immediately after the oocyte retrieval, the 17 eggs – which makes it a...

Full Article