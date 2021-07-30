Could Residential Heat Pumps Be Part Of The Climate Solution?

Deploying residential heat pumps more widely across the United States has the potential to help reduce carbon pollution while also saving homeowners money, according to a new study by a University of Michigan researcher and colleagues.
However, in most parts of the country the electricity grid will have to get cleaner and...
