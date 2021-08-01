Could you live without bacon? Bacon may disappear in California as pig rules take effect
Published
At the beginning of next year, California will begin enforcing an animal welfare proposition that requires more space for breeding pigs.Full Article
Published
At the beginning of next year, California will begin enforcing an animal welfare proposition that requires more space for breeding pigs.Full Article
With little time left to build new facilities, inseminate sows and process the offspring by January, it’s hard to see how the..