Very glad I was vaccinated': GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham tests positive for Covid
Published
Graham said he was now experiencing "mild symptoms" and added that had he not been vaccinated, he would feel far worse.Full Article
Published
Graham said he was now experiencing "mild symptoms" and added that had he not been vaccinated, he would feel far worse.Full Article
Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham announced on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated, has..
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham has tested positive for Covid-19 after being fully vaccinated and has experienced “flu-like..