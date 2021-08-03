NBA free agency 2021: Live updates, trade rumors, news as Suns keep Chris Paul; Heat, Bulls make big splash
Published
The Bulls landed Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso, while the Heat acquired Kyle Lowry and P.J. TuckerFull Article
Published
The Bulls landed Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso, while the Heat acquired Kyle Lowry and P.J. TuckerFull Article
The Bulls landed Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso while the Heat acquired Kyle Lowry and PJ Tucker
Keeping tabs on all the free agency moves before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season