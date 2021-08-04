Summer Stargazing Treat As Perseid Meteor Shower Reaches Its Peak

The Perseid meteor shower reaches its peak on the night of 11-12 August, giving skywatchers a potentially impressive summer treat. The meteors are best viewed from the northern hemisphere, and in ideal conditions with no clouds observers could see up to 50 an hour.
Meteors are the result of small particles entering the...
