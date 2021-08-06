PSG 'working on' Lionel Messi signing following shock Barcelona exit
Published
Paris Saint-Germain have made contact with Lionel Messi over a potential move, sources have told ESPN.Full Article
Published
Paris Saint-Germain have made contact with Lionel Messi over a potential move, sources have told ESPN.Full Article
Lionel Messi's shock departure from Barcelona has seen Paris Saint-Germain emerge as favourites to snap up the Argentinian star and..
PSG are moving fast for former Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi, and the French giants have already opened discussions with Messi..