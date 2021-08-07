Jessica Springsteen, US equestrian team win silver in team jumping
Jessica Springsteen, daughter of musician and New Jersey icon Bruce Springsteen, earned a silver medal with the U.S. equestrian jumping...Full Article
The American team, including Springsteen, finished behind Sweden in the jumping team final for its first ever silver medal
The U.S. jumping team took Olympic silver after narrowly losing a jump-off to Sweden by 1.3 seconds.