Hochul Says She'll Run For Governor After Finishing Cuomo's Term

Watch VideoLt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who will serve out the remainder of Andrew Cuomo's term after he steps down amid sexual harassment allegations, said Thursday she plans to run for governor in her own right next year.
“Yes I will. I fully expect to,” Hochul said in an interview with NBC's “Today” show. “I am prepared...
Watch VideoLt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who will serve out the remainder of Andrew Cuomo's term after he steps down amid sexual harassment allegations, said Thursday she plans to run for governor in her own right next year.