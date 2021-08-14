At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was rushing aid to affected areas, where some towns were destroyed and hospitals were overwhelmed with...Full Article
7.2 magnitude earthquake hits Haiti; at least 29 killed
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Panic after Haiti earthquake hits
Sky News UK Studios
Haiti is still recovering from a magnitude seven quake closer to the capital 11 years ago that killed tens of thousands of people
Video shows aftermath of Haiti earthquake
Bleacher Report AOL
Haiti earthquake death toll surpasses 200
Deutsche Welle
Advertisement
More coverage
At least 29 killed after 7.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Haiti
Zee News
The epicenter of the quake was about 125 kilometers (78 miles) west of the capital of Port-au-Prince, the U.S. Geological Survey..