Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. and Wife Hospitalized After Testing Positive for COVID-19
Published
Civil rights leader and Chicago resident Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. along with his wife, Jacqueline, have been hospitalized after...Full Article
Published
Civil rights leader and Chicago resident Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. along with his wife, Jacqueline, have been hospitalized after...Full Article
Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife are both hospitalized after testing positive for Covid-19.
The Reverend Jesse Jackson and his wife Jacqueline have been admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, according to..