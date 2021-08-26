Kristen Stewart Breaks Down in Tears as Princess Diana in First ‘Spencer’ Trailer
Published
Kristen Stewart channels Princess Diana with aplomb in the first trailer for “Spencer,” an upcoming biographical drama about the beloved...Full Article
Published
Kristen Stewart channels Princess Diana with aplomb in the first trailer for “Spencer,” an upcoming biographical drama about the beloved...Full Article
Check out the official teaser trailer for the Princess Diana biographical drama movie Spencer, directed by Pablo Larraín. It stars..
Kristen Stewart has given audiences a first glimpse at her English accent as Diana, Princess of Wales in the teaser trailer for new..