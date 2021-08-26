Capitol Police Officers Sue Trump, Allies Over Insurrection

Capitol Police Officers Sue Trump, Allies Over Insurrection

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoU.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the...

Full Article