The attack at the Kabul airport shows that the Taliban are unable to get the country completely under control, terror expert Wassim Nasr argues in an interview. An entity that once offered safe haven to terrorists will now have to fight them.Full Article
Terror Expert on Afghanistan: "The Real Threat Is Islamic State, not Al-Qaida"
Spiegel0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
ISKP: The Exaggerated Threat – Analysis
Eurasia Review
By Sushant Sareen
After the horrific suicide bombing at the Kabul airport, the international spotlight and scrutiny..
US Airstrike Hits Attacker Targeting Kabul Airport
Eurasia Review
Afghanistan: Will The ‘Great Game’ Continue? – OpEd
Eurasia Review
Advertisement
More coverage
Taliban Victory Threatens To Be A Double-Edged Sword For Pakistan And China – Analysis
Eurasia Review
Pakistani efforts to exploit the Taliban victory in Afghanistan threaten to reinforce ultra-conservative inclinations in Pakistan..
Did The Taliban Win? – OpEd
Eurasia Review
Terror in Afghanistan: Who is Islamic State Khorasan
Deutsche Welle