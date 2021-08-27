Wisconsin Town Reacts As Afghan Refugees Arrive

Watch VideoAs Afghan refugees begin to arrive stateside, residents in the small town of Tomah, Wisconsin, say they are ready to welcome them into their community midway between Milwaukee and Minneapolis.
"I have an apartment that I'm going to offer if they need housing in Tomah, but really to everybody that's out there, I...
Watch VideoAs Afghan refugees begin to arrive stateside, residents in the small town of Tomah, Wisconsin, say they are ready to welcome them into their community midway between Milwaukee and Minneapolis.