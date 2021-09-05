Afghanistan civil war 'likely', says top US general
Published
Afghanistan will "likely" erupt in civil war, the top US general told US media on Saturday, warning that those conditions could see a resurgence of terrorist groups in the country. "My military estimate... is that the conditions are likely to develop of a civil war," General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said. "The conditions are very likely, and added "that you could see a resurgence of terrorism coming out of that general region within 12, 24, 36 months."Full Article