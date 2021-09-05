Afghanistan civil war 'likely', says top US general

Afghanistan will "likely" erupt in civil war, the top US general told US media on Saturday, warning that those conditions could see a resurgence of terrorist groups in the country. "My military estimate... is that the conditions are likely to develop of a civil war," General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said. "The conditions are very likely, and added "that you could see a resurgence of terrorism coming out of that general region within 12, 24, 36 months."