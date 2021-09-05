Fauci says Pfizer booster shot likely approved by Sept. 20, Moderna to follow
Published
Anthony Fauci on Sunday said the Pfizer-BioNTech shot will likely be the only approved COVID-19 vaccine booster by Sept.Full Article
Published
Anthony Fauci on Sunday said the Pfizer-BioNTech shot will likely be the only approved COVID-19 vaccine booster by Sept.Full Article
Dr. Anthony Fauci said third Pfizer vaccine doses will likely be ready by Sept. 20, but approval for a Moderna booster may be..
Top health officials in the federal government recommended Wednesday that adults who have taken the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines seek..