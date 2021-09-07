Robert E. Lee Statue In Richmond, Virginia Comes Down Wednesday

Watch VideoA towering statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, will be taken down on Wednesday as a symbol of racial injustice, more than 130 years after it was erected in tribute to the South’s Civil War leader.
While many other Confederate symbols across the South have been removed without public...
