Russian Emergencies Ministry Yevgeny Zinichev dies during military exercises

Yevgeny Zinichev, the head of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, died during military exercises in the city of Norilsk in Northern Russia, RIA Novosti reports with reference to the department. Representatives for the Emergencies Ministry clarified that Zinichev died in the line of duty while attending interdepartmental exercises to protect the Arctic zone from emergencies. He died while trying to save a person's life. On the morning of Wednesday, September 8, a message was posed on the website of the Emergencies Ministry saying that Zinichev was visiting the Krasnoyarsk region, where he inspected the construction of a new fire station in Norilsk.