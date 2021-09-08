Gen. Lee statue comes down in former Confederate capital
A statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee that towered over Richmond for generations was taken down, cut into pieces and hauled away Wednesday, as...Full Article
Former President Donald Trump condemned the removal of a 131-year-old statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond,..
Watch VideoCrews are set to remove one of the country’s largest remaining monuments to the Confederacy, a towering statute of..