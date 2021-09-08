Three people arrested in connection with identity theft of Surfside condo victims
Published
Three people have been arrested in South Florida and accused of identity theft of victims of the Surfside condo collapse, a top...Full Article
Published
Three people have been arrested in South Florida and accused of identity theft of victims of the Surfside condo collapse, a top...Full Article
Three people are now behind bars, accused of stealing from the Surfside collapse victims.
Several people suspected of stealing the identities of people killed in the Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside have been..