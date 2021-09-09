USMNT, Ricardo Pepi shine against Honduras in second half of World Cup qualifier
Published
With the 4-1 win, the USMNT climbed all the way to third in the Octagonal as the first international window comes to a close.Full Article
Published
With the 4-1 win, the USMNT climbed all the way to third in the Octagonal as the first international window comes to a close.Full Article
Goals by substitute Antonee Robinson and the 18-year-old Ricardo Pepi helped the USMNT defeat Honduras in a World Cup qualifier..
18-year-old Ricardo Pepi's first USMNT appearance is a start in a crucial Concacaf World Cup qualifier against Honduras.