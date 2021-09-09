Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Arrive In Venice Ahead Of Rumored Red Carpet Debut
Published
The couple looked as in love as ever heading to the Venice Film Festival before the premiere of Affleck’s new film.Full Article
Published
The couple looked as in love as ever heading to the Venice Film Festival before the premiere of Affleck’s new film.Full Article
The couple looked as in love as ever heading to the Venice Film Festival before the premiere of Affleck’s new film.
Bennifer may make their red carpet reunion debut soon.