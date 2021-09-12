Daniil Medvedev stuns Novak Djokovic to pick up US Open title
Daniil Medvedev upset Novak Djokovic in the U.S. Open men’s final on Sunday and won the first major of his career.Full Article
Daniil Medvedev had outplayed the man he considers the best ever in tennis for about two hours. Then it was time to finish off..
World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev won his first grand slam title, beating world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the US Open..