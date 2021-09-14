Norm Macdonald Dies: Influential Comedian And Former ‘SNL’ Weekend Update Anchor Was 61
Published
Norm Macdonald, whose laconic delivery of sharp and incisive observations made him one of Saturday Night Live’s most influential and...Full Article
Published
Norm Macdonald, whose laconic delivery of sharp and incisive observations made him one of Saturday Night Live’s most influential and...Full Article
The comedian and former host of "Weekend Update" on the NBC sketch show had reportedly been battling cancer for nearly 10 years.
Norm Macdonald, who was formerly on Saturday Night Live as one of the Weekend Update anchors and who was a fan favorite comedian,..