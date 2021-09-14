A Los Angeles jury has begun deliberating in the lengthy murder trial of New York real estate heir Robert Durst after a prosecutor described him as a "narcissistic psychopath" who needs to be held accountable.Deputy District Attorney...Full Article
Los Angeles jury begins deliberations in Robert Durst murder trial
Robert Durst found guilty of first-degree murder
Bleacher Report AOL
Robert Durst, millionaire real estate heir and subject of HBO crime documentary “The Jinx,” was convicted of killing his friend..
NY millionaire Robert Durst guilty of best friend’s murder
Japan Today
A Los Angeles jury convicted Robert Durst on Friday of murdering his best friend 20 years ago, a case that took on new life after..