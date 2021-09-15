South Carolina man charged with assisted suicide in shooting of Alex Murdaugh
Published
The 61-year-old man is charged with assisted suicide and fraud in the Sept. 4 shooting of lawyer Alex Murdaugh, which Murdaugh survived.Full Article
Published
The 61-year-old man is charged with assisted suicide and fraud in the Sept. 4 shooting of lawyer Alex Murdaugh, which Murdaugh survived.Full Article
A 61-year-old man was arrested after Mr. Murdaugh survived a shooting on a rural South Carolina road. Mr. Murdaugh’s wife and son..