More than 1,400 dolphins killed in Faroe Islands hunt, stirring fresh anger over old tradition
Published
"It's absolutely appalling to see an attack on nature of this scale," Sea Shepherd Global CEO Alex Cornelissen said.Full Article
Published
"It's absolutely appalling to see an attack on nature of this scale," Sea Shepherd Global CEO Alex Cornelissen said.Full Article
The hunt is part of a centuries-old tradition in the islands, but locals admit that the sheer size of the catch this time around..