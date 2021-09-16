Trump, allies attack Milley as Woodward book triggers nuclear reaction
Published
The nuclear fallout over the latest Bob Woodward book, and its disclosures about Gen. Mark Milley, is exposing a fundamental...Full Article
Published
The nuclear fallout over the latest Bob Woodward book, and its disclosures about Gen. Mark Milley, is exposing a fundamental...Full Article
Watch VideoGen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is under fire for two calls he reportedly made to his Chinese..
Two days after the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, President Donald Trump's top military adviser, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen...