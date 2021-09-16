Indonesia's president has been ordered to clean up the nation's congested capital after a court ruled the leader failed to fulfil citizens' rights to clean air.Full Article
Indonesian court rules president negligent over Jakarta air pollution
In a landmark victory for Indonesian environment campaigners, a court on Thursday ordered..
The landmark citizen lawsuit against Joko Widodo and other government leaders sought a court order for more to be done to curb air..
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — An Indonesian court ruled Thursday that President Joko Widodo and six other top officials have..
